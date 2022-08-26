Onam 2022: Date, significance and rituals of Kerala's harvest festival

Onam 2022

The festival of harvest is just around the corner. Onam Festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug - Sep) and marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. Onam has four main days of festivities. This year, Onam will be celebrated on August 30 to September 8. Onam is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.

Significance

The Onam celebration represents King Mahabali's annual homecoming. King Mahabali's reign is thought to have been the most prosperous period for Kerala. The Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu is also remembered during the festival.

Keralites during Onam celebrate the annual visit of Asura King Mahabali from Patal Lok (the underworld). It is believed that on the day of Onam, Asura King visits every Malayali home and meets his people. The festival is celebrated with great pomp among Keralites across the nation and the world.

Rituals:

Day 1 Atham: When King Mahabali prayers to go to heaven that is to his kingdom of earth.

Day 2 Chithira: A carpet of flowers is made called Onam Pookalam on this day.

Day 3 Chodhi Pookkalam: Another layer is added to the carpet, using four to five types of flowers

Day 4 Visakam: Competitions begin on this day

Day 5 Anizham: Boat race preparations

Day 6 Thriketa: Festival holidays begin

Day 7 Moolam: Special Puja day

Day 8 Pooradam: king Mahabali and Vamana Idols are installed at home

Day 9 Uthradom: King Mahabali enters Kerala

Day 10 Thiruvonam: Final day, King Mahabali is welcomed by the people of Kerala. Elephants are decorated with different ornaments and various celebrations are held inside the temple.