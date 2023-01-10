Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

SBI: Here are 9 SBI WhatsApp Services available to handle banking inquiries

SBI now provides nine banking services using WhatsApp. Know the list of services below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

SBI: Here are 9 SBI WhatsApp Services available to handle banking inquiries
SBI: Here are 9 SBI WhatsApp Services available to handle banking inquiries

State Bank of India, the largest lender in the public sector in India, provides various online and mobile services for the convenience of its clients. SBI WhatsApp Banking is one of several hassle-free options that the bank has introduced to handle all of your banking inquiries. To use the SBI services, you only need to use your mobile device to scan the QR code quickly.

SBI now provides nine banking services using WhatsApp. The following is a list of the services available through the SBI WhatsApp Banking platform.

  1. Mini statement
  2. Account balance
  3. Pension slip
  4. Information on Loan products  – FAQ and Interest rates
  5. Information on Deposit products – Features and Interest rates
  6. NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates
  7. Opening of Insta Accounts - Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ
  8. Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines
  9. Pre-approved loan queries 

Your WhatsApp number will prompt you to message "Hi" to +919022690226. Do so, and then follow the Chatbot's instructions.

(Also Read: State Bank of India: 6 types of SBI savings accounts and what they offer)

You can also send an SMS from your registered phone number in this format-  “WAREG ACCOUNT NUMBER” to +917208933148

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.