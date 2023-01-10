SBI: Here are 9 SBI WhatsApp Services available to handle banking inquiries

State Bank of India, the largest lender in the public sector in India, provides various online and mobile services for the convenience of its clients. SBI WhatsApp Banking is one of several hassle-free options that the bank has introduced to handle all of your banking inquiries. To use the SBI services, you only need to use your mobile device to scan the QR code quickly.

SBI now provides nine banking services using WhatsApp. The following is a list of the services available through the SBI WhatsApp Banking platform.

Mini statement Account balance Pension slip Information on Loan products – FAQ and Interest rates Information on Deposit products – Features and Interest rates NRI services (NRE Account, NRO Account) – Features and Interest rates Opening of Insta Accounts - Features /Eligibility, Requirements & FAQ Contacts/Grievance redressal helplines Pre-approved loan queries

Your WhatsApp number will prompt you to message "Hi" to +919022690226. Do so, and then follow the Chatbot's instructions.

You can also send an SMS from your registered phone number in this format- “WAREG ACCOUNT NUMBER” to +917208933148