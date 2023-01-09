Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

State Bank of India: 6 types of SBI savings accounts and what they offer

SBI, one of the most well-known banks in the nation, provides a variety of various savings bank accounts. Let's look at it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

State Bank of India: 6 types of SBI savings accounts and what they offer
State Bank of India: 6 types of SBI savings accounts and what they offer

State Bank of India (SBI), is one of the largest lending private-sector banks in India with millions of customers. SBI offers a wide range of financial services ranging from savings accounts, home loans and car loans, credit cards, fixed deposits, investment services and many more. 

Through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, accounts are categorised in a way that ensures the inclusion of economically underprivileged groups of society so that their funds can be better managed. To help them develop the habit of saving, minors are also included (SBI Savings Account for Minors).

(Also Read: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority permits registration of 2215 flats in these sectors)

Let’s take a look at the types of SBI savings accounts and what each offers:

1. Basic Savings Account 
The SBI basic savings account is meant to strengthen the porer section of society (PM Jan Dhan Yojana) by providing them with the option to open an account and start saving. There is no minimum or maximum balance limit. Anyone with valid KYC details is eligible to open the account. Safe deposit lockers are also available for customers.

2. SBI Basic Small Savings Account
This savings account is intended for those in the economically disadvantaged segments of society as well, but it is especially useful for those who struggle to acquire a bank account because they lack legally required KYC paperwork. There is no minimum balance and 50,000 is the maximum balance. All individuals above 18 years of age who DO NOT have official KYC documents are eligible to open this account. There are no annual maintenance charges. Transaction limit per month: Rs. 10,000 and maximum credits allowed in a year: Rs. 1 lakh.

(Also Read: Delhi traffic advisory: Religious rally to cause traffic on these south Delhi routes)

3. SBI Regular Savings Bank Account
This is a simple savings account that offers general public services including SMS banking, internet banking, credit cards, and more. To open this account, you must have valid KYC documentation. There is no monthly average balance required. Nomination is mandatory and internet and mobile banking service will be available. There is no maximum limit. 

4. SBI Savings Account for Minors
Children can use this SBI savings account to learn about the value of money and saving. Additionally, it enables students to experiment with their purchasing power so they may learn how to effectively manage their finances in the future. Supervision of parents is required in this account. The maximum balance is Rs 10 lakh. Mobile Banking: Rs. 2,000 per day and Internet Banking: Rs. 5,000 per day is permitted. It is issued to the parent/guardian singly or jointly with the minor. 

(Also Read: Cold wave shock: 98 people died due to heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur)

5. SBI Savings Plus Account
A term deposit account is created and linked using the customer's savings or current account. The term of this fixed deposit is one to five years. This is done to promote the practice of investing. Customers can also get a loan on their MOD deposit to assist them in better managing their money. The minimum transaction limit is Rs 10,000 and the minimum balance to maintain is Rs 35,000. Surplus amounts get automatically converted into fixed deposits.

6. Insta Plus Video KYC Savings Account
Through video KYC, this SBI savings account may be opened online using simply Aadhaar and PAN (physical) information. For any type of verification, the applicant is not required to go to the bank branch. Literate resident Indians above 18 years of age who do not have a CIF/ active relationship with SBI are eligible to open this saving account. SBI Quick Missed call facility and SMS alerts are the features provided in this. Nomination is mandatory. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.