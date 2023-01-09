Delhi traffic advisory: Religious rally to cause traffic on these south Delhi routes

Due to a religious procession that started on Sunday in honour of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmer Sharif's 811th urs-e-Mubarak, the vehicular flow was disrupted in some areas of central Delhi on Sunday, and greater congestion is anticipated in such areas on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police sent a warning notifying the public of the procession's route, any restrictions, and potential detours on specific highways. According to police, the religious procession could cause traffic jams on some south Delhi highways that have already been congested since Ashram Flyover was closed for building at the beginning of January.

Traffic Advisory



Around 500 people participated in the religious procession on Sunday. It started at 12 pm at Jama Masjid Chowk in North Delhi and culminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in South Delhi in the evening. Security and traffic arrangements were put in place by Delhi police personnel.

Traffic, however, did jam on the procession route from Jama Masjid Chowk, Matia Mahal-Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sundar Nagar, and Oberoi Hotel to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

The procession is anticipated to pick back up on Monday at 10 am. The parade will travel along Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate, Adchini Village, and Dargah Mai Sahiba, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

The route for the procession on Tuesday is Meena Bazar — stop for two hours at Quila Masjid — Andheria Mor-MG Road Gurugram — and enter Haryana from Aya Nagar border and further on Jama Masjid-Nudun Chowk Rasta, Firozpur Zirka, Alwar Station, Akbarpur, Virat Nagar, for Ajmer, the advisory said.