Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority permits registration of 2215 flats in these sectors

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will give profit to homebuyers after GNIDA decided to approve the registration of more than 2,200 flats constructed by three separate builders in Sectors 1 and 16 of Greater Noida.

The registry of these apartments has reportedly been approved after the builders completed their required payment to the Authority, according to GNIDA officials.

“The registry of 2215 flats of three builders has been allowed on the directions of GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari.”

“The move comes after these developers made their payments to the authority. The payments made are not part of the recently launched reschedulement policy of the authority,” an official said.

However, the Authority withheld the details regarding the sum recovered from these developers, reported Money Control.

Builders including Starcity Real Estate Private Limited, Enticement Limited, and Gulshan Developers Limited have been given permission to register properties in their developments.

The action will enable the registration of 933 residences in the ATS Destinire project by Starcity Real Estate Private Limited, 536 apartments in CRC Sublimis by Enticement Limited, and 746 apartments in Gulshan Bellina by Gulshan Developers Limited, according to the authority.