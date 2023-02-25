PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi to release 13th installment on this date, check details (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

PM Kisan Yojana: There's good news for farmers registered under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 13th installment amount of about Rs 16,000 crore under the scheme on February 27. He will release the installment during his Karnataka visit.

The 13th instalment amount will be released through direct benefits transfer (DBT) to more than 8 crore beneficiaries. PM Kisan is a Centre scheme with 100% funding from the Union Government. It was launched on December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year farmer in three equal installments. PM Modi had released the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme on October 17, 2022.

PM Kisan 13th installment: Check your name in the beneficiary list

Step 1: Go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Under the Payment Success tab, you will see the map of India

Step 3: Check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

Step 4: Click on 'Dashboard'

Step 5: Now, you will be taken to a new page.

Step 6: Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

Step 7: Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

Step 8: Then click on the show button

Step 9: Now, you can choose your details.

PM Modi in Karnataka

The Prime Minister will dedicate the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building to the nation. This Railway Station is redeveloped at an approximate cost of about Rs 190 Crore to provideA world-class amenities to the passengers.

The prime minister will undertake a walkthrough and inspect Shivamogga Airport, after which, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the city. He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives at Belagavi.

Prime Minister`s emphasis on improving air connectivity across the country will get yet another boost with the inauguration of Shivamogga airport. The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 Passengers per hour.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga. This includes Shivamogga - Shikaripura - Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | RBI imposes Rs 5,000 withdrawal limit on this bank for 6 months