PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check, link PAN and Aadhaar card by March 2023; check what will happen to defaulters

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to check if the Aadhaar card is linked with the PAN card online

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check, link PAN and Aadhaar card by March 2023; check what will happen to defaulters
File photo

The government has made PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory to avail few services, including filing income tax returns. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has stated earlier that if PAN is not linked to Aadhaar will be "inoperative" after March 31, 2023.

To link PAN with Aadhaar card the deadline is March 31, 2023. However, the cardholders have to pay Rs 1000 for the linking process. If a cardholder doesn't link their PAN to Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, their PAN number will become inoperative, as per the IT department's advisory.

How to Check the Status of Aadhaar-PAN Linking 

  • a) Visit incometax.gov.in to file your income tax electronically. 
  • b) Look for the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option. 
  • c) Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, then select 'View Link Aadhaar Status'. 
  • d) A message will appear on your screen if your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar. 
  • Your PAN 10 digits PAN> will be linked to Aadhaar number 12 digits Aadhaar card number>.

To link your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can follow the steps given below:

  • 1. Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/)
  • 2. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.
  • 3. A new page will open where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.
  • 4. Enter the Captcha code displayed on the page and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.
