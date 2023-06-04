Odisha train tragedy: LIC eases claim settlement process for victims, check details

LIC Claim Settlement Process: In the wake of the tragic train accident that occurred in Odisha, the Indian insurance giant, LIC, has stepped forward to extend a helping hand to the victims. Recognizing the need for swift action, LIC has taken significant strides to simplify the claim settlement process for the affected families. In a heartfelt statement late Saturday evening, LIC President Siddharth Mohanty expressed his deep sorrow over the Balasore train accident and reiterated LIC's unwavering commitment to stand by those impacted.

To provide financial respite to the affected families, Mohanty emphasized the expedited nature of the claim settlement process. The Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced a series of discounts for policyholders covered under LIC policies and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. Notably, instead of requiring a registered death certificate, LIC has decided to accept lists issued by the Railways, Police, or any state and central authority as proof of death. This pragmatic approach eliminates the need for bereaved families to navigate multiple departments in their pursuit of obtaining death certificates.

In a commendable display of proactive support, LIC has established a dedicated help desk at both the circle and branch levels. This initiative aims to address any queries or concerns related to the claims process, ensuring that claimants receive the necessary guidance and assistance. Additionally, LIC has provided a call center number (022-68276827) for direct access to the help desk. The corporation has made a solemn pledge to leave no stone unturned in reaching out to claimants and settling the claims of the affected families with utmost urgency.

It is worth noting the gravity of the incident in Balasore, Odisha, where three trains collided, resulting in the loss of 288 lives and leaving over 900 people injured. As LIC steps forward with its empathetic and customer-centric approach, it serves as a beacon of hope for the affected families, offering support and financial relief during these trying times.

