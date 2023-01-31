NRIs can now easily apply for an Aadhaar card; here's how you can do it

Aadhaar Card, a 12-digit unique identification number, is mandatory for all citizens in India to access government schemes and make high-value transactions. The UIDAI updates its rules frequently to ensure the security of the Aadhaar Card.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can easily apply for their Aadhaar Card by visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in India. The process requires a valid Indian passport and completion of an enrollment form at the center. NRIs must provide their personal information and complete a biometric process, including submitting their ID proof.

Here's a step-by-step guide to obtaining your Aadhaar Card as an NRI:

1.Visit the nearest Aadhaar center with your Indian passport.

2. Fill out the enrollment form and enter your email ID.

3. Carefully read and sign the form.

4. Provide the form to the enrolling operator, along with your ID proof.

5. Complete the biometric process.

6. Verify the details displayed on the screen before submitting to the operator.

7. Retain the receipt containing the 14-digit Enrollment ID, date, and time stamp.

Essential requirements:

1. Indian passport

2. Email ID

3. Proof of identity

Your Aadhaar Card will be generated and sent to you via post or email. If your spouse is an NRI, they must have an Indian passport as a document to apply for their Aadhaar Card.

Note: It is important to keep your Aadhaar Card updated to ensure seamless access to government schemes and transactions. It's also important to note that the enrollment process for an Aadhaar card as an NRI is similar to the process for Indian citizens. The only difference is that NRIs must provide their Indian passport as proof of identity. After completing the enrollment process, the NRI will receive a 12-digit Aadhaar number issued by UIDAI.

Read more | Aadhaar card news: Not happy with your Aadhaar card photo? Step-by-step guide to change the picture