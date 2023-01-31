Aadhaar card news: Not happy with your Aadhaar card photo? Step-by-step guide to change the picture

File photo

Aadhaar card is without doubt an important document for Indian citizens as Aadhaar card has now become mandatory for availing various important services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change Aadhaar card details such as name, date of birth, photograph, email id, phone number, and address, etc.

Many of us want to change the photo on our Aadhaar card and if you are also interested in changing your photo on Aadhaar card then here’s the step-by-step guide:

- Visit UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in

- Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

- Submit all required details.

- Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

- Get your new picture clicked at the center

- You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

- You will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

- Track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

The update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card.

It is to be noted that you cannot update the photo on Aadhaar card online.