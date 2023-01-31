Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Aadhaar card news: Not happy with your Aadhaar card photo? Step-by-step guide to change the picture

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change Aadhaar card details such as name, date of birth, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Aadhaar card news: Not happy with your Aadhaar card photo? Step-by-step guide to change the picture
File photo

Aadhaar card is without doubt an important document for Indian citizens as Aadhaar card has now become mandatory for availing various important services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change Aadhaar card details such as name, date of birth, photograph, email id, phone number, and address, etc.

Many of us want to change the photo on our Aadhaar card and if you are also interested in changing your photo on Aadhaar card then here’s the step-by-step guide:

- Visit UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in

- Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

- Submit all required details.

- Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

- Get your new picture clicked at the center

- You will have to pay Rs 100 along with GST.

- You will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN).

- Track the update of your Aadhaar card with this URN.

The update may take up to 90 days. You have to visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to get your photo clicked for the Aadhaar card.

It is to be noted that you cannot update the photo on Aadhaar card online.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.