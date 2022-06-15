Loan in 30 seconds for WhatsApp users, no documents, application form needed; how to apply

WhatsApp loan: This is an AI-powered credit line facility.

WhatsApp loan: Finance company CASHe has launched a unique credit facility for the users of WhatsApp business. Those with a WhatsApp business account can avail loans in just 30 seconds. No documents will be required for availing the loan. A loan applicant won't even need to fill forms. Also, no special application needs to be downloaded to avail loan offers.

Here's how to avail WhatsApp-CASHe instant loan

A user will have to type HI on WhatsApp chat box and send the text to 8097553191. The user will get the pre-approved amount after following this step.

This is an AI-powered credit line facility. This facility can be availed 24*7. However, only salaried customers can avail the service.

This facility doesn't require a physical KYM check. The entire verification process will be completed electronically. After this, the system will decide the amount of the credit line.

WhatsApp has millions of users in India. The Facebook-owned company also allows users to make payments to each other.