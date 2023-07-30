ITR filing: Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal before July 31 deadline

The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.

The Income Tax Department on Sunday informed that more than 6 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal. It said that about 27 lakh ITRs were filed till Sunday evening. The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

"More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!," the I-T department tweeted. The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.





A new milestone!



More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!



We have witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, today.



To… pic.twitter.com/VFkgYezpDH — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 30, 2023

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 1.30 crore successful logins were there on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, Sunday. "To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media,” the department tweeted.

READ | PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1