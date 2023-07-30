Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

ITR filing: Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal before July 31 deadline

James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

Personal Finance

ITR filing: Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal before July 31 deadline

The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

The Income Tax Department on Sunday informed that more than 6 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal. It said that about 27 lakh ITRs were filed till Sunday evening. The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

"More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!," the I-T department tweeted. The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31.

 

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 1.30 crore successful logins were there on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, Sunday. "To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media,” the department tweeted.

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Ratan Tata spotted taking rare trip in Tata Harrier SUV, video goes viral

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE