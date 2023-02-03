Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Income tax 2023: Know how to save income tax on salary under new tax regime

Income tax 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the rebate limit for individual taxpayers which has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Income tax 2023: Know how to save income tax on salary under new tax regime
File photo

The union budget for 2023 has been presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an increase in the income tax rebate limit has been announced under the new income tax system from 5 lakh to 7 lakh. This means that people earning up to Rs 7 lakhs annual salary won’t have to pay any income tax.

The FM said in the Parliament, “Currently, those with income up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any income tax in both old and new tax regimes. I propose to increase the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Thus, persons in the new tax regime, with income up to Rs 7 lakh will not have to pay any tax.”

Here are the six income tax slabs under the New Tax Regime –

Rs 0-3 lakh: Nil
Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent
Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent
Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent
Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent
Over Rs 15 lakh: 30 per cent

After the tax revisions in the new tax regime, there are big savings in town for the salary class people in the country. Under the New Income Tax Regime, all salaried employees will be able to save a major chunk of their taxes.

Annual salary Rs 7 lakh – No tax
Annual Salary Rs 9 lakh: Rs 15,000 savings
Annual salary Rs 12 lakh: Rs 24,000 savings
Annual salary Rs 15 lakh: Rs 37,500 savings

How to save income tax on salary?

After the finance minister increased the rebate under the new income tax regime, taxpayers with an annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh will save Rs 33,800 in taxes.

  • Invest in tax savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).
  • Make use of Section 80C benefits Several tax deductions that are permitted by Section 80C of the Income Tax Act from taxable income.
  • Seek out tax deductions on home loans. If you have a home loan, you are eligible for tax deductions made for interest and principal from your taxes.
  • Invest in a pension fund like the National Pension System (NPS)

READ: Post Office Monthly Income Scheme's limit increased: Check deposit Limit, rate of interest and other details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.