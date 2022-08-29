ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has launched 14 products: Know details

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co has launched 14 new products in the corporate, health, and auto insurance markets. They come in a vast variety and provide upgrades, riders, and additions to already existing policies.

“We, at ICICI Lombard, have always been at the forefront of providing millions of customers with simplified and cutting-edge risk solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. Innovation and agility are a part of our organisational DNA and our comprehensive suite of offerings is designed to meet the myriad needs of customers, cutting across demographics of age, geographies, socio economic backgrounds or gender. Am elated to share that we have a product for virtually every segment and fuelled by regulatory reforms, we have accelerated our pace of developing and launching new products. I believe the current era in the insurance industry is an exciting period to usher in innovation and reimagine possibilities. With 14 new products and upgrades on the anvil, has further cemented ICICI Lombard as a pre-eminent and comprehensive risk insurer of the nation.” said ICICI Lombard’s product portfolio, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director.

Product offering by ICICI Lombard:

1. Health AdvantEdge

Pre- and post-hospitalization costs are covered, both domestically and internationally. Emergency help services, air ambulances, and electronic consultations are all part of it.

2. Motor Floater Insurance

For all motor policies, customers will have a single policy, single premium, and single renewal date.

3. Pay-How-you-Use plan

A motor insurance plan may purchase this add-on coverage. In this case, the premium is based on the insurer's driving habits. As a result, a client who drives safely may be eligible for savings off the policy's base price.

4. Voyager Travel Insurance