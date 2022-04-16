Here’s how you can travel in train without a ticket

File photo

Sometimes we suddenly have to travel for urgent work. In such a case, we mostly can’t find a reservation on a train as it is hardly available at the 11th hour.

There is an option of tatkal ticket booking for such extreme circumstances, however, it is not easy to get. But you do not need to panic.

Today, we are telling you about the special rules of railways, under which you can travel without reservation. Let's know the rule.

Not many are aware that you can travel by train after purchasing a platform ticket.

Travel on platform ticket

As per Zee Hindi and ABP reports, if you do not have a train reservation and you want to travel, then you can also board the train by taking a platform ticket only. After this, you can go to the ticket checker (TC) and ask him to make a ticket.

This rule has been made by the Indian Railways. But for this, you will have to contact TTE immediately by taking a platform ticket. Then TTE will create a ticket to your destination point.

The platform ticket gives the passenger the right to board the train. The advantage of platform tickets is that the passenger's fare will be calculated by determining the station from where he/she has bought the platform ticket.

What if a seat is not available?

There are times when the seat on the train is not vacant. In such a situation, TTE can refuse to give you a reserved seat but can't stop you from travelling.

But if you do not have a reservation for the train, then along with a penalty charge of Rs 250, you have to get the ticket by paying the total fare of the journey.