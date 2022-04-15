TCS plans to hire 40,000 people in current fiscal year 2022-23

The spread of novel coronavirus has had an influence on every industry, as various companies try to recover from the economic downturn. Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest consulting firm, plans to hire 40,000 individuals in the fiscal year 2022-23, the company announced on Thursday. Despite the recession caused by the global pandemic outbreak, the IT company hired 40,165 IT workers in 2021. TCS said in a press release that the company had employed 35,209 people on a net basis in the quarter ended March 31st, this year, the most it had ever hired in a quarter.

In FY22, the corporation hired one lakh freshmen from colleges, compared to a target of 40,000. TCS has stated that it has set a similar objective of 40,000 employees for FY23. " We have significantly increased the company’s revenue in line with the current target for 2022," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS. TCS has a total workforce of 5,92,125 people.

TCS is now seeking MSc and MA grads from the years 2020, 2021, and 2022 under the TCS Atlas Hiring category. Candidates must pass a test and an interview to be considered. TCS.com is now accepting registrations, which will close on April 20.

Furthermore, TCS's digital hiring campaign, in which the company hires fresh graduates from diverse fields such as BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, and MSc, is coming to an end today. Not just TCS, but top Indian IT firm Wipro will hire 30,000 people by 2023, up from 17,500 in the previous fiscal year. HCL has also increased its employment goal for this year from 22,000 to 40,000 to 45,000 people, up from 22,000 last year. Capgemini, a French IT firm with almost half of its workers in India, aims to add 60,000 individuals this year. Cognizant is likewise on a hiring drive, with plans to hire 50,000 freshers in 2022, up from 33,000 the previous year.

