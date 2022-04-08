Indian Railways to provide a new service soon, check details inside

Indian Railways will now also provide door-to-door parcel delivery facilities across the country. This will also give a boost to the parcel sector.

A Joint Parcel Product (JPP) of India Post and Indian Railways is being developed, wherein first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, and the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

However, the joint initiative has commenced on a pilot project basis. The first service of the pilot project has commenced on March 31, 2022, from Surat to Varanasi, the minister said.

JPP aims to target the business-to-business and business-to-customer markets by providing a complete parcel handling solution.

This means that the responsibility of picking up from the sender's premises, booking to the recipient and door-step delivery is done under the joint initiative, the minister said.

This will first such exercise where freight and parcels will be taken from the premise of the sender and delivered to the doors of the receiver under the joint initiative of two government-run utilities.

