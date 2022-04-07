Tata Neu app launched: Know its features, USP and more

Tata group on Thursday launched India's first ‘super app’ - Tata Neu - that brings together many services on a single platform.

One can buy groceries and electronics, book flight tickets, order food, make investments and more through the app.

The app also has a payment service called Tata Pay. One can pay for services like utility payments such as broadband, electricity, piped gas, landline, mobile recharges and DTH services.

The group had been testing the app since last year as it seeks to play a big role in the fast-growing e-commerce space. In the build-up, the salt-to-software conglomerate went on an acquisition spree in the e-commerce space.

What’s new in Neu?

One can do the following things through the app.

• Order groceries from BigBasket

• Get a test from 1mg

• Book a stay at an IHCL hotel

• Buy electronics from Croma

• Order a meal on Qmin.

• Get things for wardrobe with Tata CLiQ and Westside

• Book a flight on Air Asia

USP

Users can find all services in one place from credible entities in their respective categories. This factor may drive people toward Tata Neu over its rivals Amazon and Paytm.

As it’s a new app, so Tata is offering a slew of deals and discounts under each category for new users.

What did Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran say about the app?

In a social media post, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he wrote on LinkedIn.

In May last year, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket for an undisclosed sum, pitting it against the likes of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioMart and Amazon.

The conglomerate's launch of Tata Neu comes at a time when e-commerce has grown exponentially in India with the coronavirus pandemic accelerating online purchases of products.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 111.40 billion by 2025, from USD 46.2 billion as of 2020. By 2030, it is expected to reach USD 350 billion.

(With agency inputs)