Viral: This Punjab boy sells golgappa and chaat wearing a business suit, here’s why

We often see vendors selling chaat and golgappa around the streets. Some are popular for their taste and some for other reasons.

But a 22-year-old boy from Punjab, who sells chaat and golgappa, is taking the internet by storm for a very special reason.

The boy has his stall in Mohali and he decided to do things differently. What makes his outlet unique is the fact that he serves food while wearing a business suit.

Manjinder Singh, who hails from Punjab’s Patiala, decided to start the Chaat business with his brother.

The duo managed to collect their savings and opened a stall named 'I Love Punjab' in Mohali near Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Phase 11.

His video of selling chaat and golgappa is going viral and has garnered over 5 lakh views. Recently, a food vlogger visited his shop and documented his journey in a video.

Food vlogger Harry Uppal shared the video about two brothers. The Singh brother duo sell a variety of Chaat items at their stall - Golgappa chaat, Bhalla Papdi, Papdi Chaat and even Aloo Tikki Chaat.

YouTuber Harry Uppal, who visited the shop recently, documented his journey in a video and also the reason why he wears a suit while attending to his customers. The clip was uploaded on March 24 and has over 5 lakh views.

Manjinder Singh reveals why he wears a suit?

In the video, Singh explained why does he wear a suit while working at his food cart?

He simply said, “ye bas hotel management ka sign hai (this is just a sign that I have done hotel management).”

“I have a degree in hotel management and we want people to know it and people do know our story,” the 22-year-old said.

Check out the video here: