Top 10 influential personalities you must know in 2022

Politicians and Bollywood celebrities might call themselves as influential people, but we believe that the real people who influence society are the ones who are true achievers in their field of work. We have listed ten such personalities who you must definitely know and follow in 2022.

Jitender Goswami

Jitender Goswami, a successful self made digital entrepreneur and 28-year-old well known figure, who attracts and grows business like a click. With him minting money in your business seems like a cakewalk. His company ‘SMMPackage PVT. LTD.’ is an established name in the digital marketing industry. To people, he makes the online business and marketing look like a swing, smooth and easy! The companies that get in touch with him and joins the ‘SMMPACKAGE’ family are assured to touch heights and soar higher.

Leaving behind a great career at Amazon and creating a successful path of his own, is today earning more than he could ever make at a job and is also promising superficial business to all the companies that connect with him!

Nita Nigam

Nita Nigam is a confidence building and personality development coach based in Nasik. Known for helping out celebrity kids, celebrities, women, and anyone who has lost confidence in life, she is also a regular visiting faculty to various universities and colleges, especially MBA students. Nita's pep talks and communication skills workshops on topics like women empowerment, time management, English Speaking, Confidence building always leave a lasting impact on the aspirants. Instagram: @nita_nigam

Eddyee Siingh

Eddyee Siingh is an ardent and zealous entrepreneur, most popular and reputed Mind coach, Mental health professional, inspiring motivational speaker, and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) practitioner. Eddyee is one of the best authors in India, as judged by national and international media. 'Little me in everyone' marks the start of his exciting journey of writing down thoughts and sharing his stories with the world. Interestingly, Eddyee is also a champion in Motorsports and has contributed significantly to it's development.

Eddyee’s deep desire is to be the kind of Mind coach who prepares his clients to put their dreams to the test, so they can actually achieve them and live happily and gracefully.

Aarav Shrivastava

Aarav Srivastava (born on 6 December 1995 ) is a postgraduate in marketing from the University of Sydney and has diverse experience in working across events and corporate sector across UK, Australia, India and UAE. He introduced all new startup " Social Noon " (www.socialnoon.com) where he signed up clients across Australasia and India. On top of this, he has worked with some of the biggest artists like AR Rahman, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, AP Dhillon, Wiz Khalifa and a lot more

Alisha Sah

Alisha Sah, a renowned all-rounder makeup artist having worked in the entertainment as well as advertising industry, has surely carved a name for herself in the makeup industry. Intrigued by the art of make-up Alisha‘s passion and love towards the make-up industry grew stronger with every milestone she achieved along with the way finding herself truly dedicated towards her upcoming projects.

CA Chayan Agarwal

Chartered Accountant from Surat is a Mentor, Financial Advisor, Option Trader, Blogger and avid Financial Literacy Campaigner.

He is founder of Stockistaan. He writes & creates popular content about lesser known, exclusive and interesting content on Equity - Crypto - Gold & Finance. On Quora, he was awarded badge of ‘Most viewed writer in Investing in Stock Market’ & some of his blogs have garnered millions of readers glued on varied subjects like how gold and silver have given negative return in last 10yrs.

Instagram - @stockistaan

Arya Tyagi

Arya Tyagi ( Born on 28 September 2003 ) is a Young Entrepreneur, Cyber Security Researcher, Social Media Marketing Consultant, Founder of Marketing Company " Webhack Solutions " , Online Media Portal “ Entrepreneur Ethics ” and Author of two Hacking & Cyber Security Handbook at the age of just 18.

Belonging from Meerut , Uttar Pradesh. He did his Cyber Security Internship under Gurugram police at an age when he was not even eligible to vote as per Indian laws. Currently working with Law Enforcement Agencies.

Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor, aka Author Abhishek Kapoor, is an award-winning serial entrepreneur, an international Bestselling Author and a Verified Musical Artist and Filmmaker. His book The Pride of t20 Cricket created a world record for being a bestseller in multiple counties and in multiple categories, on multiple occasions. Abhishek Kapoor is fondly known as the trendsetter in the Indian Marketing and PR Industry.

Kabir Roy Choudhary

Born and raised in Kanpur, from where he moved to Kolkata to complete his studies in Hotels and Global Business Management from IHM Kolkata and IIM-Kolkata, respectively. Kabir Roy Choudhury is a well-established corporate professional, a hotelier at heart, and astrologer by passion and an author by choice. Since his childhood, he has loved to paint, read, sing and write. YOLO describes him to the fullest.

Danisha Hasan

Danisha Hasan who is a leading IT Professional She completed her education at Delhi University. She is a post-graduate and has work experience of more than 6 years She is certified by Google, Microsoft, CISCO, and NIELIT. Additionally, she is a blogger, public speaker, and trainer, moderator. She loves to share her insights that are useful in the growth of a business and establish its market value. She is a versatile woman entrepreneur who excels in her field of work and avails credible services.

(Sponsored feature)