Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Good news for senior citizens, NSC, KVP, PO savings scheme account holders, interest rates hiked; details inside

With the hike, the Centre has increased the interest rates for some schemes in back-to-back quarters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Good news for senior citizens, NSC, KVP, PO savings scheme account holders, interest rates hiked; details inside
File Photo

In a welcome update for lakhs of senior citizens and common savings scheme account holders, the government has increased the interest rates for several small savings schemes. Schemes which have seen an interest rate hike are Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), national saving certificate (NSC), senior citizen savings scheme and post office savings schemes.

Interest rates for NSC, KVP and senior citizen savings scheme have been increased by up to 1.1 percentage points. Similar hike has been made for deposits up to 5 percent. The changes would apply between January 1 and March 31, 2023, the Finance Ministry notification said.

Interest rates of some popular schemes have been left unchanged. These include PPF (7.1 percent) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (7.6 percent). With the hike, the centre has increased the interest rates for some schemes in back-to-back quarters. Before that, the interest rates had remained constant for nine quarters straight. Interest rates for small savings schemes are normally revised in every quarter.

Changes after latest interest rate hikes

Term deposit will post office will receive:

  • One-year deposit: 6.6 percent
  • Two-year deposit: 6.8 percent
  • Three-year deposit: 6.9 percent
  • Five-year deposit: 7 percent

Interest rate for Senior Citizen Savings scheme will increase by 40 basis points at 8 percent in January-March period.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) interest rate has been hiked from 7 percent to 7.2 percent. The maturity period has been reduced from 123 months to 120 months.

For Monthly Income Scheme, an increase of 40 basis points to 7.1 percent. Interest rate for NSC has been hiked to 7 percent by 20 basis points. Interest rate on savings deposits will stay at 4 percent per annum. 

READ | EPFO news: Centre takes BIG step for eligible subscribers, check details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google Doodle today: Google celebrates last day of 2022 with New Year’s eve Doodle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.