Get Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange of 1 rupee coin, here's how

If you have a coin of 1 rupee then you can earn Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange for it on this website.

People often become millionaires by selling off their old things on websites. When things get old, they tend to sell at a higher value as they fall in the antique category which has a high demand in the international market.

We have a similar opportunity for you which you will find on e-commerce websites these days. If you are a numismatist and harbour a hobby of collecting old coins, let us show you a way of becoming a millionaire.

How can a Re 1 coin make you a millionaire, change your luck?

The manufacturing of several coins in India has stopped in the past few years because of which the value of the existing coins has increased a lot. From these rare coins, many people in India also like to "shop" for Queen Victoria Coins.

Today, let us tell you about one such coin and how it can make you a millionaire.

What is so special about the Queen Victoria coin?

On Quickr, an e-commerce site, Queen Victoria's coins from the year 1862 are being sold. You can get Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange for this coin. The Re 1 silver coin made in the year 1862 comes in the category of rare coins. One can earn up to Rs. 1.5 lakh from it.

What is the process of selling your rare Re 1 coin on Quikr?

First, you'll have to register as an online seller on the site. Click a photo of the coin and upload it on Quickr. If you are lucky, a buyer will come into contact with you directly. From there, you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery.