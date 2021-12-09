FACT CHECK: Exchange old Rs 2 coin, Rs 5 note for Rs 5 lakh? Know the truth

There are several media reports that say that exchanging old notes and coins can fetch us lakhs of rupees.

Several websites mention that old and rare coins or notes of different denominations can be exchanged and lots of quick cash can be earned.

For instance, an old Rs 25 paise coin in your home and you have the chance to get Rs 1.5 lakh in return.

Other notes and coins that are in high demand:

Rs 5 note which has a photo of a farmer driving a tractor and which has 786 printed.

- 25 paise coins

- Rs 2 coin circulated by the RBI in 1994, 1995, 1997 or 2000

- Rs 2 old coins which were released minted in 1984

- Re 1 coin of British era printed in 1885.

However, it is pertinent to mention that before actually going for an exchange, you should check whether the websites actually give the amount for a said note/coin they mention or not.

Also, there are times when no such exchange offers are made by the websites.