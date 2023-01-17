Search icon
BIG update for pensioners! EPFO launches new online services: Check list here

EPFO has announced to begin some services in online mode for customers' ease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

EPFO launches online services for pensioners | Photo: Pixabay

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced on the microblogging platform, Twitter, that it is starting some online services. This is being brought to enable the customers to avail of these services from the comfort of their homes. Specially the pensioners will benefit from the newly launched initiative. 

EPFO: List of online services 

  • Online submission of pension claims (through EPFO member portal/ UMANG app).
  • Online viewing of pension passbook.
  • Downloading of pension payment order (PPO) from digi-locker.
  • Submission of digital life certificate from home through mobile app.

What is UMANG App?

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) developed the UMANG app to drive mobile governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services.

