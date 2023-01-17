BIG update for pensioners! EPFO launches new online services: Check list here

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced on the microblogging platform, Twitter, that it is starting some online services. This is being brought to enable the customers to avail of these services from the comfort of their homes. Specially the pensioners will benefit from the newly launched initiative.
EPFO: List of online services
What is UMANG App?
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) developed the UMANG app to drive mobile governance in India. UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen-centric services.