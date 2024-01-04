EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

More than 3.6 lakh applications for validation of option/joint options are still pending with the employers for processing.

EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has extended the deadline by five months till May 31, 2024, for employers to upload wage details of those opting for higher pensions to its database. The retirement fund manager had earlier provided all its subscribers with an online facility for submitting applications for validation of option/joint options for pension on higher contributions. The deadline for employers to upload wage details for the same was December 31, 2023.

The higher pension option was offered to eligible pensioners/EPFO members in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated November 4, 2022. The online application facility was launched on February 26, 2023, with an initial deadline of May 3, 2023. However, considering the representations from the employees, the deadline was extended to June 26, 2023, to provide complete four months' time to eligible pensioners/members for filing applications.

Another 15 days were given to applicants and the last date for submission of applications for validation of option/ joint options by employees was extended till July 11, 2023. As many as 17.49 lakh applications have been received from pensioners/members till July 11, 2023.

In view of representations received from Employers & Employers' Associations, wherein requests were made to extend time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners/members, the employers were also given further period of three months to submit wage details etc. Online latest by September 30, 2023.

The deadline was later extended till December 31, 2023, after more representations were received from employers and employers' Associations. More than 3.6 lakh applications for validation of option/joint options are still pending with the employers for processing, it stated.

