EPF vs PPF: Know how EPF is better than PPF

A non-constitutional organisation called the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) encourages workers to save aside money for their retirement. The organization's programmes cover both domestic and foreign employees (from nations with which the EPFO has signed bilateral agreements).

Employees’ Provident Fund: EPF is the main scheme under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Act, 1952. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) oversees the administration of the programme. EPF is funded by 12% of the employee's base pay and dearness allowance from both the employee and employer. When the employer retires, they receive a lump amount that includes interest on both their own and the employer's contributions. The interest rate on EPF deposits is currently 8.15% per annum.

Public Provident Fund: PPF is one of the most well-liked long-term savings and investment programmes, primarily because it combines safety, returns, and tax benefits.

What is the difference between EPF and PPF?

When you quit your work, you can take the funds from your EPF account. However, the PPF deposit cannot be withdrawn until the account reaches maturity, which takes 15 years from the deposit date.

Advantages of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF):

Guaranteed return

Tax benefits

Long-term saving scheme

Interest earned on EPF corpus is compounded annually

Provides sense of financial security

Disadvantages of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF):

Returns are limited

Early withdrawal penalties

EPF contribution is rigid

EPF stops earning interest after moving from large to small company

EPF doesn’t match long-term return of MFs or NPS

Lock-in period

Advantages of public Provident Fund (PPF):

Government-supported saving scheme

Offers guaranteed profits

Flexible

Taxes are not due on interest or the maturity amount earned

Partial withdrawal permitted

Disadvantages of Public Provident und (PPF):