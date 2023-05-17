Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

EPF vs PPF: Know how EPF is better than PPF

EPF comes under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) while PPF was launched by the government to encourage small savings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

EPF vs PPF: Know how EPF is better than PPF
Representational Image

A non-constitutional organisation called the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) encourages workers to save aside money for their retirement.  The organization's programmes cover both domestic and foreign employees (from nations with which the EPFO has signed bilateral agreements).

Employees’ Provident Fund: EPF is the main scheme under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Act, 1952. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) oversees the administration of the programme. EPF is funded by 12% of the employee's base pay and dearness allowance from both the employee and employer. When the employer retires, they receive a lump amount that includes interest on both their own and the employer's contributions. The interest rate on EPF deposits is currently 8.15% per annum.

Public Provident Fund: PPF is one of the most well-liked long-term savings and investment programmes, primarily because it combines safety, returns, and tax benefits.

What is the difference between EPF and PPF?
When you quit your work, you can take the funds from your EPF account. However, the PPF deposit cannot be withdrawn until the account reaches maturity, which takes 15 years from the deposit date.

Advantages of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF):

  • Guaranteed return
  • Tax benefits
  • Long-term saving scheme
  • Interest earned on EPF corpus is compounded annually
  • Provides sense of financial security

Disadvantages of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF):

  • Returns are limited
  • Early withdrawal penalties
  • EPF contribution is rigid
  • EPF stops earning interest after moving from large to small company
  • EPF doesn’t match long-term return of MFs or NPS
  • Lock-in period

Advantages of public Provident Fund (PPF):

  • Government-supported saving scheme
  • Offers guaranteed profits
  • Flexible
  • Taxes are not due on interest or the maturity amount earned
  • Partial withdrawal permitted

Disadvantages of Public Provident und (PPF):

  • Interest rate lower than EPF
  • Lock-in-period of 15 years
  • Maximum deposit limit fixed i.e., Rs 1.5 lakh
  • Strict premature withdrawal rules
  • Early premature closure not allowed
  • No liquidity exists

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.