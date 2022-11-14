Drone Subsidy: Government to provide farmers with Rs 5 lakh in assistance for THIS work; check details

Subsidy On Agriculture Drone In India: The national government is sponsoring a number of significant programmes for farmers. The government is attempting to find solutions to the issues affecting farmers. Subsidies for farmers have many positive effects. This time, the central government has initiated a great strategy to encourage the use of drones in agriculture.

5 lakh rupee financial support:

The usage of drones in agriculture is the government's goal. A plan to provide subsidies on its purchase to support the farmers has been formulated. Farmers will receive financial aid from the government in the amount of a 50 per cent drone cost subsidy, up to a maximum of Rs. 5 lakh.

Agricultural usage of drones:

Farmers can quickly and easily spray fertilisers and other chemicals on standing crops using drones. Farmers will save a lot more time because of this. Pesticides, medicines, and fertilisers will all be saved in addition to this.

These farmers will receive subsidies:

The government has introduced several significant programmes to lower the cost of farming. The income of the farmers may rise as a result. Farmers receive financial assistance for buying drones (Drone Subsidy Scheme). To help small and marginal farmers, women farmers, and farmers in North Eastern states, financial aid up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh is being provided at a rate of 50 per cent of the drone's cost. On the purchase of drones, other farmers are eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 4 lakh, or 40 per cent of the cost.