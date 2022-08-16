DA hike for government employees: Which states have announced and when will Centre give update, check here

File photo

7th Pay Commission update: As Central government employees are awaiting a hike in dearness allowance (DA), several states have announced a hike in the same for their employees.

The DA is updated twice per year, in January and July. The Centre's decision on DA, which was supposed to be made public at the end of July, has yet to be made public.

According to media reports, the dearness allowance is expected to rise by 4% this time to offset the impact of inflation.

Here’s a list of states that have recently announced a hike in DA for their employees

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government Tuesday announced a 6% hike in the DA of state government employees. Now the DA has been raised to 28%.

The state government employees were receiving a 22% DA under the 7th Pay Commission and 174% under the 6th Pay Commission since May 2022.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on 15 August announced a 3 per cent increase in the DA for the state government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. Patel said that this hike would apply with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances (DA), from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, for government employees and pensioners.

While addressing the public after hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, Stalin also announced that the pension of freedom fighters has been hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 from August 15.

Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1. This was announced by State Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government also announced a hike of 3 per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 per cent.

Uttarakhand

As an Independence Day gift for the state employees, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government also last week increased the dearness allowance (DA) of employees of corporations and local bodies by 3 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.

The decision of the state government will benefit more than 45,000 employees of the corporations and local bodies in the state. With the latest hike, the DA of the employees and pensioners will be increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

