After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre: Check new rates

File photo

People have to spend more money for milk now as Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR due to a rise in its procurement and other input costs.

The new rates for all milk variants will be applicable from Wednesday (August 17). In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR.

Earlier today, Amul Milk also increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in several major states across the country.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines. A company official on Tuesday said it is "compelled" to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17, 2022.

Check new rates here:

Full cream milk - Rs 61 per litre

Toned milk - Rs 51 per litre

Double toned milk - Rs 45 per litre

Cow milk price - Rs 53 per litre

Bulk vended milk (token milk) - Rs 48 per litre

READ | From Rs 5,000 to Rs 46,000 crore: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became one of India's top wealth creators

The company has witnessed an increase in input costs in the last five months, the official said. For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have spiked by about 10-11 per cent.

Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise due to the heat wave and extended summer season.

According to the official, the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders, consumers and farmers.

The company spends around 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk from the farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)