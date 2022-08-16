Search icon
Inflation alert: Amul Milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre; check rates in Delhi NCR, Gujarat, other states

The rising prices have now hit Amul Milk, with the rates of the product increasing by Rs 2 per litre in several major cities like Delhi, Gujarat, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Amul Milk prices have been hiked in Delhi and Gujarat (File photo)

In yet another major hit to the pockets of the common man in India, the rates of Amul Milk have been raised in several major states across the country. As per the revised rates, the prices have been hiked by Rs 2 per litre in many metropolitan cities.

According to latest updates, the price of Amul Doodh has been raised by Rs 2 per litre across various states such as Delhi, Gujarat, and West Bengal. Due to the current rise in prices in Amul, it is likely that other milk brands will also increase their rates.

