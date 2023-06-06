Search icon
Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs using UPI, know how

Customers of any participating issuing bank can make cash withdrawals without using their debit cards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Bank of Baroda ATM

Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) has been launched that allows clients to withdraw cash from their ATMs using the Unified Payment Interface, or UPI. 

With this, clients can withdraw up to Rs 5,000 for each transaction in a maximum of two transactions per day per account.

Bank of Baroda was the first to announce the launch of an Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facility where the customer can withdraw cash using UPI from Bank of Baroda’s ATMs. 

Note: Not limited to Bank of Baroda customers only
Customers of other participating issuing banks can also utilise this service to withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda ATMs without using their debit cards and by using BHIM UPI, Bob World UPI, or any other UPI application that is enabled for ICCW on their mobile devices.

Bank of Baroda issued a statement saying, "The first public sector bank to launch this service, Bank of Baroda customers as well as customers of other participating issuer banks that use BHIM UPI, bob World UPI or any other UPI application enabled for ICCW on their mobile phone can withdraw cash from a Bank of Baroda ATM without using their debit card.”

How to withdraw cash using UPI at ATMs: Step-by-step guide

  1. Go to the nearest Bank of Baroda ATM
  2. Select ‘UPI Cash Withdrawal’
  3. Enter the required amount (not more than Rs 5,000)
  4. A QR code will appear on the ATM screen, scan it with UPI app enabled for ICCW
  5. Enter your UPI pin on the phone
  6. Now you can withdraw your cash

