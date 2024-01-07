Headlines

Ratan Tata's Rs 1352000 crore company is ahead of Google, Microsoft, Tesla in this list

Meet businessman, who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, lost most of his money, lives in rented place, he is...

Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to explore Indian islands amid ‘boycott Maldives’ row

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

Captains who have scored centuries in IPL history

Bollywood actors who sparked controversies with their bold statements

9 actors who left TV to become Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Miracle! Five Days After Japan's 7.6 Earthquake, A Woman In Her 90s Was Hauled Out Of The Rubble

Bangladesh Elections 2024: Amid Tight Security, PM Sheikh Hasina To Cruise To 5th Victory Unopposed

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Window Blows Out Mid-Air

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

The most popular way to save income tax is through Section 80C, but most savings plans fall within its purview, offering a deduction of only up to 1.5 lakh rupees. However, there are several options where investing won't incur any deductions.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Have you missed out on tax savings yet? With only three months remaining, making investments now can help you reduce your tax burden. Typically, you have until March 31st to save on taxes for a financial year. With January underway, last-minute savings could be pivotal in preventing tax deductions. While Section 80C is commonly associated with income tax savings, there are ten other avenues where investing won't result in any deductions. Moreover, if deductions do occur, you might be eligible for a refund.

Here's how you can save on taxes:

National Pension System (NPS)

Contributing to the NPS allows you to save up to 1.5 lakh rupees under Section 80C. Additionally, you can claim an extra savings of up to 50,000 rupees under Section 80CCD (1B), totaling a potential savings of 2 lakh rupees.

Health Insurance (80D)

Under Section 80D, you can claim premiums for health insurance. The tax relief amount depends on the policy's coverage and the insured person's age, ranging from 25,000 to 1 lakh rupees.

Education Loan (80E)

Repaying an education loan entitles you to claim tax relief on the interest paid under Section 80E, with no upper limit on this relief.

Home Loan Interest (Section 24)

Home loan repayments offer two avenues for tax relief. You can claim up to 1.5 lakh rupees under 80C for the principal amount and an additional relief of up to 2 lakh rupees on interest under Section 24, provided the property is in your name and you reside in it.

First-time Home Buyers (80EE)

For first-time homebuyers, Section 80EE grants additional relief on home loan interest, subject to certain property value and loan amount criteria.

HRA (80GG)

If your employer doesn't provide House Rent Allowance (HRA), Section 80GG offers an alternative for claiming tax relief on rent.

Savings Account Interest (80TTA)

Under Section 80TTA, individuals or HUFs can claim tax relief on savings account interest, up to a maximum of 10,000 rupees.

Disabled Medical Expenses (80DD)

Caring for a disabled person allows for claiming expenses under Section 80DD, with the amount of relief dependent on the degree of disability.

Specified Illness Treatment (80DDB)

Treatment costs for certain illnesses like cancer or neurological diseases can be claimed under Section 80DDB, offering relief up to 40,000 rupees.

Donations (80G)

Charitable donations can qualify for tax relief under Section 80G, although the entire donation amount may not be eligible.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

DGCA orders airlines to inspect emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max planes after Alaska Airlines incident

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE