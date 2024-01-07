Budget 2024: 10 tax saving options other than Section 80C

The most popular way to save income tax is through Section 80C, but most savings plans fall within its purview, offering a deduction of only up to 1.5 lakh rupees. However, there are several options where investing won't incur any deductions.

Have you missed out on tax savings yet? With only three months remaining, making investments now can help you reduce your tax burden. Typically, you have until March 31st to save on taxes for a financial year. With January underway, last-minute savings could be pivotal in preventing tax deductions. While Section 80C is commonly associated with income tax savings, there are ten other avenues where investing won't result in any deductions. Moreover, if deductions do occur, you might be eligible for a refund.

Here's how you can save on taxes:

National Pension System (NPS)

Contributing to the NPS allows you to save up to 1.5 lakh rupees under Section 80C. Additionally, you can claim an extra savings of up to 50,000 rupees under Section 80CCD (1B), totaling a potential savings of 2 lakh rupees.

Health Insurance (80D)

Under Section 80D, you can claim premiums for health insurance. The tax relief amount depends on the policy's coverage and the insured person's age, ranging from 25,000 to 1 lakh rupees.

Education Loan (80E)

Repaying an education loan entitles you to claim tax relief on the interest paid under Section 80E, with no upper limit on this relief.

Home Loan Interest (Section 24)

Home loan repayments offer two avenues for tax relief. You can claim up to 1.5 lakh rupees under 80C for the principal amount and an additional relief of up to 2 lakh rupees on interest under Section 24, provided the property is in your name and you reside in it.

First-time Home Buyers (80EE)

For first-time homebuyers, Section 80EE grants additional relief on home loan interest, subject to certain property value and loan amount criteria.

HRA (80GG)

If your employer doesn't provide House Rent Allowance (HRA), Section 80GG offers an alternative for claiming tax relief on rent.

Savings Account Interest (80TTA)

Under Section 80TTA, individuals or HUFs can claim tax relief on savings account interest, up to a maximum of 10,000 rupees.

Disabled Medical Expenses (80DD)

Caring for a disabled person allows for claiming expenses under Section 80DD, with the amount of relief dependent on the degree of disability.

Specified Illness Treatment (80DDB)

Treatment costs for certain illnesses like cancer or neurological diseases can be claimed under Section 80DDB, offering relief up to 40,000 rupees.

Donations (80G)

Charitable donations can qualify for tax relief under Section 80G, although the entire donation amount may not be eligible.