Budget 2023 brings changes for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, check details

Budget 2023 impact on investment/saving schemes: The Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has recently presented the Budget 2023 and there have been changes in the deposit limits of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS). The deposit limit for the SCSS has been increased to Rs 30 lakh and the deposit limit for POMIS has been doubled from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. The limit for joint accounts under POMIS has been set to Rs 15.

Experts suggested that the government should increase limit for Section 80C deduction to Rs 2 lakh from its current limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, before the budget speech and if the suggestion gets approved, depositors of several small saving schemes will benefit. The Budget 2023 didn't affect other savings and investment schemes like the Sukanya Samriddi Yojana, Public Provident Funds (PPF), National Savings Certificates, Fixed Deposits, and Mutual Funds.

The raised deposit limit for SCSS and POMIS will provide seniors with more investment opportunities and help them save for the future. This change in deposit limit is a positive step in helping citizens maximize their investments and secure their retirement.

There is, however, a risk that even though the deposit limit has gone up, interest rates may fluctuate, so it's best to talk to your financial advisor first. The Budget 2023 has been a mixed bag for investors and savers, but it's important to carefully evaluate all options and make informed decisions.

