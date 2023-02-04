LIC India launches WhatsApp services for policyholders, get 11 services done from home; here's how

LIC WhatsApp service: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched its WhatsApp service to provide an easy and convenient way for its customers to manage their policies. With the increasing popularity of social media platforms like WhatsApp, many companies are leveraging these platforms to connect with their customers and provide them with various facilities. Policyholders of LIC can now take advantage of a wide range of services offered through LIC's WhatsApp service, including information about their policy, premium payment due dates, and more.

To use LIC's WhatsApp service, policyholders need to register themselves online by visiting LIC's official website at www.licindia.in. Upon registration, they can save LIC's WhatsApp number (8976862090) on their mobile and send a "Hi" to start accessing the various services. Policyholders can now access 11 different services from the comfort of their own homes, including tracking premium due dates, checking bonus information, policy status, loan eligibility and repayment quotes, premium paid certificates, ULIP statements, and the option to opt-in/out of services.

The LIC WhatsApp service is a step towards digitization and providing customers with fast and easy access to services. Policyholders no longer need to visit LIC's office or wait on the phone for assistance. Instead, they can quickly and conveniently get information about their policies and manage their accounts through the WhatsApp platform.

The LIC WhatsApp service is a game-changer for policyholders, helping them keep up with their policies and manage their accounts in a simple and efficient way. LIC's customers can access the services they need and stay informed about their policies more easily with WhatsApp, making the experience seamless and hassle-free.

