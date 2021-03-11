Banks to stay closed for four days from March 13, here's why

If you are planning to visit the bank for some important then this news might interest you. Between March 11 and March 16, banks will only open for two days instead of five.

This means you will only have two days on March 10 and 12 when banks are able to conduct transactions. This is because banks have a holiday on 11 March. After this, banks may remain closed for four consecutive days between March 13 and 16. March 13 and 14 is the second Saturday and Sunday holiday. After this, the strike has been called on March 15 and 16. If there is a strike, banks can remain closed for 4 consecutive days.

As per the RBI Holiday Calendar, there are many holidays in March. On March 11, there's a holiday for Mahashivratri.

Strike on 15 March

Apart from these holidays, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the apex body of nine organizations of bank employees, has announced a two-day strike from March 15 to protest against the proposed privatization of two public sector banks. It may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatization of two public sector banks as part of the disinvestment program during her Budget 2021 speech. Banking unions have come together against this move.

Bihar Diwas on 22 March

Bihar Diwas is falling on March 22. It is Sunday on March 21. Due to this, banks will remain closed for two consecutive days in Bihar.

Holi on March 29 and March 30

Holi is falling on March 29 and March 30 this time. Before this, the fourth Saturday and then Sunday is on 27 and 28 March. Due to this, banks will be closed for 4 consecutive days in most states across the country.