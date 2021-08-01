Bank Holidays August update: Banks to remain shut for 15 days - Details inside

Headlines

Nipah virus in Kerala: Can spread of virus cause epidemic in India? Know how dangerous Nipah is

PM Modi turns 73: Looking back at his inspirational journey to India's Prime Minister

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days; check IMD forecast here

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nipah virus in Kerala: Can spread of virus cause epidemic in India? Know how dangerous Nipah is

PM Modi's impact on India

Salman Khan drops adorable throwback pic with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, pens heartfelt note: ‘Mamu par ek ehsaan karo…’

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

AI imagines Bollywood stars as Scooby Doo characters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank Holidays August update: Banks to remain shut for 15 days - Details inside

Banks will also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturday of the month which is August 14 and August 28

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 01:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Forgetting a national holiday is no big deal. Most of us work in private companies that do not grant leaves on those days but the problem arises when we make plans to go to the bank for some important work and find out that the bank is shut due to a festival or a ritual that comes under the list of national holidays of the country.

In August barring the weekends, banks in some regions will be shut for almost half of August owing to regional festivals but banks in only those states will be shut but will remain open otherwise. 

Other than Sundays, banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturday of the month which is August 14 and August 28.

List of banks holidays according to regions and rituals in August 2021: 

-August 13 - Patriot Day, Imphal

-August 14 - Second Saturday of the month

-August 16 - Parsi New Year - Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur

-August 19 - Muharram - Banks closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar

-August 20 - Muharram / First Onam - Banks closed in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

-August 21- Thiruvonam – Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

- August 23 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti - Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

-August 28 - Fourth Saturday of the month

-August 30 – Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanti – Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar

-August 31 - Shree Krishna Ashtami - Banks closed in Hyderabad

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    List of countries you can explore instead of buying iPhone 15

    IAS Athar Aamir shares new post from his office, netizens say 'looking smart'

    Massive king cobra devours live snake in viral video, internet is shocked

    Pokémon goes Desi, company launches Pokemon Go in Hindi with Niantic

    Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Batman’ after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta praise her: ‘Yeh baat pe sab agree…’

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

    In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

    Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE