Bank Holidays August update: Banks to remain shut for 15 days - Details inside

Forgetting a national holiday is no big deal. Most of us work in private companies that do not grant leaves on those days but the problem arises when we make plans to go to the bank for some important work and find out that the bank is shut due to a festival or a ritual that comes under the list of national holidays of the country.

In August barring the weekends, banks in some regions will be shut for almost half of August owing to regional festivals but banks in only those states will be shut but will remain open otherwise.

Other than Sundays, banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturday of the month which is August 14 and August 28.

List of banks holidays according to regions and rituals in August 2021:

-August 13 - Patriot Day, Imphal

-August 14 - Second Saturday of the month

-August 16 - Parsi New Year - Banks closed in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur

-August 19 - Muharram - Banks closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar

-August 20 - Muharram / First Onam - Banks closed in Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

-August 21- Thiruvonam – Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

- August 23 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti - Banks closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

-August 28 - Fourth Saturday of the month

-August 30 – Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanti – Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar

-August 31 - Shree Krishna Ashtami - Banks closed in Hyderabad