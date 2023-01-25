APY: This government scheme provides a monthly pension of up to Rs 5,000, check details

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a social security scheme introduced by the Central Government of India in May 2015. The scheme offers a guaranteed pension of up to Rs 5,000 per month after the age of 60 to unorganised sector workers and laborer's, especially those in rural areas, in order to give them financial security.

People must be between the ages of 18 and 40 to qualify for the Atal Pension Yojana. The scheme gives users a variety of investment options, allowing them to make monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual investments. Depending on the amount deposited, the government has set the minimum monthly pension at Rs. 1,000 and the maximum at Rs. 5000.

The Atal Pension Yojana's low investment requirements make it accessible to people from all income ranges, which is one of its main advantages. For instance, if a person started making APY investments at the age of 18 with a target pension of Rs 5,000, they would only need to make monthly investments of Rs 210. On the other hand, the investment for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 would only be Rs 42.

It's important to note that the government has prohibited taxpaying citizens from participating in this scheme as of October 1, 2022. Despite this, the Atal Pension Yojana continues to be a fantastic way for people to safeguard their financial future and guarantee a decent retirement. The scheme provides people in the unorganised sector with financial security and stability by offering a guaranteed pension for life.