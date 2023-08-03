Headlines

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Aadhaar Card news: UIDAI to offer THIS service till September 30

People can update their Aadhaar documents at no cost until September 30, as against the previous deadline of June 14.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

The Aadhaar card is the most important form of identification in India. Bank accounts, participation in most government initiatives, and other activities all require an Aadhaar. To avoid any problems, it is essential to maintain the information on this page up to date.

To ensure the accuracy of their data, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recommended all individuals with Aadhaar numbers update their supporting documentation in Aadhaar at least once every 10 years from the date of enrollment. Additionally, UIDAI has made the free updating of Aadhaar Card documentation available to internet users for this reason. 

The service is an extension of UIDAI's free updation of Aadhaar Card documents. As opposed to the prior deadline of June 14, aadhaar card users can now update their Aadhaar documents for free until September 30.

Only the portal -- myAadhaar offers the free service. However, a fee of Rs 50 would still be charged if you opt to visit physical Aadhaar centres. 

Aadhaar Card update: How to update the address  

  • Step: 1 Access UIDAI's official website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.
  • Step: 2 Find the 'My Aadhaar' menu next.
  • Step: 3 Select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the menu.
  • Step: 4 Then, from the list of choices, select "update demographics data online."
  • Step: 5 The redesigned interface for the Aadhaar Card self-service portal will appear on your screen.
  • Step: 6  Select the "Proceed to update Aadhaar" option at this time.
  • Step: 7 As necessary, enter your Aadhaar Card number and finish the captcha verification.
  • Step: 8 Next, select "Send OTP."
  • Step: 9 OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
  • Step: 10 Go to the 'Update Demographics Data' option after OTP verification.
  • Step: 11 Now to make changes, use the "address" option.
  
  • Step: 13 Enter the information for your new address so that it will appear on your Aadhaar Card.
  • Step: 14 The supporting document proof should be uploaded as a scanned copy.
  • Step: 15 Select "Proceed"
  • Step: 16 Verify that all of the information entered is accurate.
  • Step: 17 Create the necessary payment on the payment page.
  • Step: 18 Use an OTP to validate the service.
  • Step: 19 Save your work and download the programme.
  • Step: 20 Track the status of address updates using the URN.

Steps to update mobile number on Aadhaar card online 

  • Visit the UIDAI web portal-- uidai.gov.in.
  • Type the captcha in the appropriate areas after entering the phone number you want to update.
  • Select "Send OTP" and put the OTP that was texted to your phone number.
  • Now select "Submit OTP and Proceed."
  • The following screen will display a drop-down selection labelled "Online Aadhaar Services." On the one you want to update, click. To update the mobile number, select that option and then enter the appropriate information.
  • A new page will open after the mobile number has been entered. You must now enter a captcha. Your number will receive an OTP as a result of this. Click "Save and Proceed" after you have confirmed the OTP.
  • Make an online appointment and travel to the closest Aadhaar centre.
  • The database will be updated with your current mobile number within 90 days. 

