7th Pay Commission: Good news for govt employees, DA may hike by 3-4% in July; check details

7th Pay Commission: The anticipated month of July may bring potential good news for central government employees, as the dearness allowance (DA) may witness an increase of 3 to 4 percent. The government contemplates raising the DA from its current level of 45 percent to a modest 46 percent. Should this decision come into effect, it would naturally lead to an increase in employees' salaries.

The recently released figures of the Employment Index of Consumer Price Index (EICPI) for April have caught the attention of various media outlets. Speculation has arisen, suggesting that employees might observe a surge in their remuneration. According to the reports, the dearness allowance might see a 3 percent rise. However, we must await the figures for May and June, which will unveil the precise extent of the increase in DA, slated for July.

If the calculations and predictions hold true, a 3 percent increase in dearness allowance would raise it to 45 percent. However, if the figures become more explicit, the increment might scale up to 4 percent, consequently reaching 46 percent. This favorable adjustment in DA will benefit approximately 48 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners.

But what do the AICPI figures indicate? Looking at the data from January, there was a nominal 0.5 percent hike in the AICPI figure. However, in February, it experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent, settling at 132.7. March witnessed a positive upswing of 0.6 points, reaching 133.3. In April, the AICPI climbed by 0.9 percent, amounting to 134.2.

The future trajectory of the dearness allowance hinges on the forthcoming ICPI figures for May and June. If they display promising trends, there exists a possibility of witnessing a 3 to 4 percent surge in the dearness allowance. Consequently, with a 4 percent increase, the DA will ascend to 46 percent. To illustrate, consider an employee with a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. With a 42 percent DA, the dearness allowance stands at Rs 7,560. However, with a 46 percent DA, it reaches Rs 8,280. Hence, this adjustment would result in a monthly salary increase of Rs 720.

Read more: Interest not updated in EPF passbook? Here's what EPFO suggests