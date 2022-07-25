7th Pay Commission: Good news! DA hike confirmed for central government employees, announcement soon

Photo: PTI

7th Pay Commission latest news: Lakhs of central government employees have been reading news reports and eagerly awaiting clarity on the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. There now appears to be a high update in this regard.

The DA hike is final and the Centre is going to increase the amount from 34 percent to 38 percent for central government employees. The DA hike has been finalised at 4 percent and will be implemented from July 1, stated a latest report from Zee Business.

It also said that the recent All India Consumers Price Index data clearly indicates why 4 percent increase will be greenlit this time for DA of central government employees. The announcement will happen soon, it added.

Central government employees will get a month of arrear for July if the DA hike announcement is done in August. A significant boost is likely in the overall salary.

Massive boost for central government employees

A hike of 4 percent will take the DA figure to 38 percent for central government employees. This will be implemented from January 1, 2022, the report said, adding that it will bring a massive boost to salaries with an annual hike of Rs 8,640 for minimum basic salary.

For a basic salary of Rs 18,000, a central government employee currently gets Rs 6120 per month as DA based on 34 percent. With the new figure, this amount will be Rs 6,840 per month. This means a monthly DA increase of Rs 720, translating to Rs 8,640 per year.

For a maximum basic salary of Rs 56,000, a central government employee currently receives Rs 19,346 monthly. With the new figure, this amount will go up by Rs 2,276 per month to Rs 21,622. This means an annual increase of Rs 27,312.

