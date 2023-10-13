Headlines

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, key players, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

7th pay commission: Centre likely to announce 4% DA hike, how to calculate and more here

X, previously Twitter, down memes go viral after social media platform suffers outage

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

'P20 Summit will be held in the land known as mother of democracy': PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, key players, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

7th pay commission: Centre likely to announce 4% DA hike, how to calculate and more here

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan Match 12

7 popular Bigg Boss contestants featured in Salman Khan's films

AI imagines Harry Potter characters in different professions

7 richest female singers of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

This superstar, who is worth over Rs 6000 crore, once slept on road, was almost thrown out of school due to…

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th pay commission: Centre likely to announce 4% DA hike, how to calculate and more here

Centre government is likely to announce 4% DA hike between Dussehra and Diwali. Know how this hike will effect central government employees.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Central government employees and pensioners wait for an announcement on the hike of Dearness Allowance, it is being said that the Centre might declare a 4 per cent hike on the DA, according to report by CNBC TV 18. 

Although there is no official announcement on the same, once the hike is announced, it is likely to be effective from July 1. It is believed that the long-awaited announcement will come in October.  The 4 per cent hike in DA will lead to a huge salary hike for the Central government employees and there will be a current DA from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

How is DA calculated?

The DA is calculated according to the percentage of the basic salary. The formula to calculate the central government employees is: Dearness Allowance percent = ((Average of AICPI(BASE Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76) / 115.76)* 100

How much salary will increase?

For an employee with a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, the current DA at 42 per cent pays a monthly increase of Rs 7,560. Once the DA hikes at 46 per cent this monthly increase will go up to Rs 8,640.

Read: When is your EPF withdrawal taxable? Know tax implications, key considerations for PF withdrawals

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

Try this low-calorie egg recipe to satisfy your evening hunger cravings

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's bowling challenge ahead of India match

From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Lunar eclipse 2023 in October: Date, time, visibility in India, more here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE