Navi Mumbai not on high alert, say cops

Navi Mumbai police have denied rumours of a high alert in Navi Mumbai, rumours of which circulated after messages praising the Islamic State were found scribbled on the pillar of Khopte bridge in Uran on Tuesday. The graffiti also praised terror group chief Abu Bakr Al- Baghdadi, calling him the "most dreaded terrorist of the world".

On another pillar, crude diagrams with words such as 'port', 'airport', 'pipeline', 'train' were found. Police have begun investigating, collaborating with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Navi Mumbai crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation.

"There is no high alert, however we are investigating the matter seriously. There are many vital installations such as ONGC, an armoury station, power station, JNPT etc., near the bridge and therefore this message cannot be ignored," a senior police officer said.

Security has been beefed up, said Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai), and police are checking CCTV footage on the nearby roads to spot the culprits. Liquor bottles were found near the bridge, so the possibility of a drunk creating mischief cannot be ruled out, said a police officer.