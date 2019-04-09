Mumbai: Sports complexes at Andheri, Dahisar to be ready by May

Here is a piece of good news for sports enthusiasts in the city! The two multi-sports complexes in Andheri and Dahisar, which were under construction, will be ready by May end.

The Olympic-standard sports complex at Veera Desai Road in Andheri, spread over 49,000 sqmt, is almost ready. Being developed by the garden department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Rs 23-crore facility will be the first of its kind meant for the common public in the city.

Similarly, the sports complex at Dahisar with an area of 51,000 sq metres is expected to be complete by May. The project is estimated worth Rs 22 crore.

According to officials of the garden department, work on these sports complexes is going on in full swing and will soon be complete. He added that the sports complex at Andheri is 90 per cent complete and will have facilities for cricket, lawn tennis, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball, volleyball, and mallakhamb. The official also informed that the authorities have completed 80 per cent work at the Dahisar facility.

The facility will boast of a lawn tennis court, cricket and football grounds, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball and volleyball courts along with an open gym. It will also have a dedicated play area for children. The official overlooking this project said, "We have ensured that more open space is available for visitors."

Citizens will be able to avail the facilities at a nominal fee, which is yet to be decided.