Mumbai: 'Police Didis' to reach out to slums to keep women safe

Police Didi campaign, a brainchild of former Mumbai police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar which became popular in terms of protecting school going girls from crimes like molestation and sexual harassment will soon reach out to slums and housing societies too. The 'didis' were imparted training last week in order to guide them how to take the awareness campaign a step forward. Experts from various fields conducted this training session to groom female police officers to sensitise small girls about sexual abuse.

The main motive of starting this initiative was to reduce the otherwise rising number of molestation cases against children. Under the project 'Police Didi', designated female officers talk to women and young girls from the particular areas about the problems they face, especially those pertaining to sexual harassment.

A police officer said that after the initiative got a tremendous response from schools, the recent training session taught the didis they need not limit themselves to sensitise just school kids about sexual abuse and harassment, but also reach out to the slums and housing societies. Moreover, they were taught how to sensitise teenagers about cyber safety, in the light of teens falling prey to the ever-increasing cyber crime lately. As a result of this initiative, certain cases of sexual assault in schools came to light.

A police didi attached to MIDC police station, said, "We use different approaches for different age groups. For students up to age of 10 years, we teach them the difference between good touch and bad touch, telling them how to stay cautious when someone tries to lure them with chocolate."