Mumbai: Parents, Yuva Sena protest over scrapping of internal marks in SSC

Several parents of students from Secondary School Certificate (SSC), along with Yuva Sena, held a protest at Maharashtra State Secondary Higher Secondary Education (MSSHSE), Pune on Thursday. They demanded to bring back 20 marks oral exams for language and social science subjects. After the protest, the board officials wrote a letter to the higher authorities of the State education department at Mantralaya to come up with some positive decision as students and parents are under stress.

School principals across the city are also concerned about the students' academic performance in the board exams, following the change in syllabus and the scrapping of the 20-marks internal exams for language and social science. The SSC introduced a new syllabus this year and also declared a new paper pattern for 100 marks which did not go well with parents of the students.

Sainath Durge, Yuva Sena core committee member said, "Many parents have complained that scrapping of oral exams of 20 marks will bring down the marks of students. Even if they pass the board exam they won't be able to compete with other board students like ICSE and CBSE during First Year Junior College admissions. They will miss out on big colleges."

After Yuva Sena and parents' protest, Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of MSSHSE, and Sunil Magar, director of the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research have written a letter to higher authorities of state education department stating that many parents have shown concern and both parents and students are under stress over scrapping of oral internal exam of 20 marks which may affect the scores of their children.

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of MSSHSE, said, "After receiving several complaints from parents and demand of Yuva Sena, we have written a letter to higher authority of state education department to rethink on the decision and come up with a positive decision for SSC students. We can only recommend but not take any decision on this."