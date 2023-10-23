Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Santoor building, 4 injured

Mumbai Fire Services rushed fire tenders to the Pavan Dham Veena Santur building after receiving information of the blaze at 12:27 pm today.

Four people sustained injuries after a fire broke out on the first floor of a nine-storey building in the Kandivali area of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, fire department officials said on Monday.

Mumbai Fire Services rushed fire tenders to the Pavan Dham Veena Santur building after receiving information of the blaze at 12:27 pm today, an official said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The blaze was confined to electric installations, an official said. Dousing operations have begun, and further details are awaited. Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at an ice factory situated in the MIDC area of Landewadi, Bhosari, in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Pune district."Two people were injured. The fire broke out due to a spark from a welding rod." According to the police.