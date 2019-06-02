Headlines

Food and Drug Administration destroys 18,000 kg of contaminated ice in Mumbai

As per the data shared by the FDA Mumbai food commissioner, inspections were conducted in around 38 locations across the wards.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

The state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority has destroyed around 18,451 kg of ice found to be contaminated across the city in May. After the election, the FDA's food department planned to collect samples from juice centres and ice manufacturers.

As per the data shared by the FDA Mumbai food commissioner, inspections were conducted in around 38 locations across the wards. Around 18,451 kg of ice worth more than Rs 45,000 was destroyed by the officials.

Shailesh Aadhav, assistant commissioner, FDA (Food), said, "The 38 locations are across the city, there is no specific area or ward which was given more importance. During the 30 days inspection, we fined at least 11 manufacturers for using or selling contaminated ice for edible purpose. A fine of Rs 57,000 has been charged against them."

The officials also acted against three city-based ice manufacturing units. As per the details shared, one of the manufacturing units was shut while another was running without a license. Notice to shut down has been issued.

More than a year ago, in order to ensure that the ice consumed by the citizen is safe, the FDA had instructed that the non-edible ice to be labelled 'blue' colour.

This is not applicable for manufacturers who produce food-grade ice to mark it as edible for consumption.

The 'blue' colour ice will be only for industrial use and is used as preservative.

As per the FDA, the implementation of the guidelines has been initiated.

While districts like Beed and Jalna are already following these guidelines, it is yet to implemented in other districts including Mumbai.

IN NUMBERS

According to FDA, inspections were conducted in around 38 locations across the wards. Around 18,451 kg of ice worth more than Rs 45,000 was destroyed by the officials

