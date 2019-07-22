Collegian's nine-day rescue op gets mutt out of drain in Andheri

Headlines

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Collegian's nine-day rescue op gets mutt out of drain in Andheri

PUPPY LOVE: From fire brigade to BMC, everyone including rapper divine did their bit to save this canine

article-main
Latest News

Shirish Vaktania

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nine days after a dog with four pups fell into a nullah in Andheri, a 24-old-year postgraduate student managed to rescue her on Sunday morning, after an unrelenting effort that saw her engage everyone from city authorities to her neighbours.

For the first eight days, Alisha Gonsalves took the help of police and fire brigade officials in her effort to pull out the mutt, but the endeavour did not yield result. Finally, with the help of a non-profit and some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers, she managed to save the dog's life.

Gonsalves is a resident of Sybilvas Chawl at JB Nagar in Andheri East. She is currently pursuing an MBA in finance.

Speaking with DNA, Gonsalves, an animal lover, said, "On July 12, I saw that four little puppies were barking near the nullah which is just outside my chawl. When I checked, I found a female doggie who was sleeping inside. But when I checked again just the day after, I found the same dog in the nullah. I realised then that she was not sleeping, but had accidentally fallen into the drain."

Gonsalves began roping in different agencies for help and at the same time started tossing "chicken, biscuits, pao, chapatis and such things" out to the dog in a box. "The dog ate all the food I gave her."

She said: "The very next day, I informed the fire brigade and they arrived for help. But the officials could not catch the dog; she tried to run away. After many attempts, they returned empty-handed. They had spent two hours trying to get the canine. I didn't lose hope and asked my society members for help. But they refused to do it."

Gonsalves then turned to Save The Paws NGO, based in Andheri. They rushed to the spot with a team of 12 people, armed with a with rope, ladder and other equipment.

"We received the call from Gonsalves and tried to rescue the dog, but we failed the first day. On Sunday morning around 8.00 am, we resumed the effort. We also took BMC's help and finally succeeded in bringing out the dog with the help of a dog catcher's net," said Poonam Malhotra Gidwani, the NGO's president.

"We have added Gonsalves to our team as a volunteer. She is now taking care of the dog's four kids," said Malhotra.

Gonsalves was relieved. "I am very happy that I managed to save the dog. I am grateful to the NGO and the BMC."

RAPPER AT RESCUE

When Mumbai’s top rapper DIVINE came to know about the rescue effort mounted by Alisha Gonsalves (extreme right, back), he uploaded a video on YouTube, asking people to help with pulling out the dog from the drain. The artist received many likes for his post, but did not get any help. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Meet MBA grad, who wanted to play cricket for India, built a Rs 371409 crore company, his net worth is...

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE