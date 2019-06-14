Buildings in city can now have shed on their terraces

BMC

Every monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gives permission to erect temporary sheds on buildings’ terrace. But from now on the old and even new buildings can have a permanent shed with permission from the civic body.

There is a long pending demand by the residents to get permission to construct a permanent shed on the terrace of old buildings to get relief from the rain. Corporator Javed Juneja had made a demand for a permanent shed for buildings, under the municipal corporation, through a notice of motion three years back.

The motion was subsequently passed by the civic general assembly on May 27, 2016. Juneja mentioned in the notice of motion that BMC spends crores of rupees for maintenance and repairing of the buildings. But after some years, due to lack of proper drainage on the terrace, the leakage problem starts. A permanent shed will solve the issue if BMC makes a change in the rules.

After three years, the municipal commissioner, in a written response said, “The civic body will give permission for the permanent shed under Development Control Regulation 2034.” The rules apply to all buildings.

Every year, the civic body gives permission for a temporary rain shed for thousands of establishments like hotels, shops, offices and houses. The permission to erect sheds is issued by the respective ward offices. While giving permission, the establishments are asked to remove sheds after the end of monsoon, latest by October 31. However, it has been found that they continue to use these sheds even after rains.