BMC to pvt bus owners: Use public parking or face music

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned it will take strict action against private buses for illegally parking around 500-metre radius at BEST bus depots or its terminus. The civic body has set a deadline of September 1 time to all private vehicles to start using public parking lot and avoid fines.

The decision has been taken during the meeting of Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) held on Monday.

According to official from the MPA, it has been found the parking lots created at BEST bus depots and terminus are not being used to its capacity and it is lying vacant.

FINE FOR PVT BUSES BMC has started imposing huge fines for illegal parking from July 7 and asked citizens to use only public parking lots.

"In first three weeks, it has been found that on an average 20 vehicles are parked at BEST bus terminus and depots," said the official. He added that the total capacity is 3,494 heavy and light vehicles at 24 terminus and 37 BEST depots.

Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi directed official of MPA that to ensure that vehicles are not parked illegally on roads especially near 500-metre of BEST parking lots.

"Only 412 hours are used for parking at BEST parking lot and 379 monthly passes were issued in three weeks," added the official.

Official said that such illegal parked vehicles will be fined Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for towing.

"If vehicles fined once and are found again parked illegally we will seize it and initiate action as per the law," added the official. However, schools buses will be excluded from harsh action.

Anil Garg, president of School Bus Association said that parking lots are cluttered.